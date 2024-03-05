Williams isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Magic.
Nick Richards (foot) will reclaim his starting spot from Williams on Tuesday. Williams is averaging 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.3 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.
