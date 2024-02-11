Williams recorded 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Saturday's 115-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Williams made his debut with Charlotte after being dealt by Dallas at the trade deadline, ending with a team-high rebound total while ending two boards shy of a double-double and as one of four Hornets players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Williams has tallied at least 15 points in eight games this season, adding eight or more rebounds in three of those outings.