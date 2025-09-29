Hornets president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson said Monday that Williams has no timetable for a return, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Williams underwent surgery Dec. 11 to repair multiple ligament tears in his right knee, and it sounds like the Hornets expect him to miss all of training camp. Additionally, his absence could extent into the regular season. During the 2024-25 regular season, Williams was limited to 16 appearances with averages of 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game.