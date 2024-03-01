Watch Now:

Williams (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Williams was initially listed as probable, but that report has been deleted. Brandon Miller is now listed as probable with a back injury, so it's possible the first report was simply a mistake. Either way, Williams and Miller should both be available Friday night and play sizable roles for a Hornets squad that remains without LaMelo Ball (ankle) indefinitely.

