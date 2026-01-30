Williams (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Williams sat out of the second leg of the Hornets' back-to-back set Thursday against the Mavericks for maintenance purposes, but the veteran forward has been cleared to play in Saturday's contest. He was cleared to return Jan. 10 after fully progressing from a torn ACL in his right knee he sustained in December 2024, and since returning he is averaging 4.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 17.4 minutes per game.