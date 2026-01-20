Hornets' Grant Williams: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Williams was held out of Sunday's win over Denver -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- due to right knee injury management. However, he's set to return Wednesday. In four regular-season appearances thus far, the 27-year-old forward has averaged 6.5 points and 3.3 rebounds across 14.5 minutes per tilt.
More News
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Won't go Sunday•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Drills three treys in debut•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Cleared to make 2025-26 debut•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Probable for Saturday•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Won't return Sunday•