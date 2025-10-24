Hornets' Grant Williams: Out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Williams' season debut won't come Saturday as he continues to recover from knee surgery. The forward's next opportunity to play arrives Sunday in Washington, though there's no indication from the Hornets that Williams' return is imminent.
