Williams contributed 21 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Monday's 111-102 victory over the Pacers.

Williams has compiled 41 points across two contests with the Hornets thus far. His scoring Saturday was fueled by knocking down three triples, and he displayed a knack for getting to the free-throw line Monday. He adds a physical two-way presence to Charlotte's frontcourt.