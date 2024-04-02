Williams is questionable for Wednesday's game against Portland due to a right ankle sprain.

Williams has been a key contributor to Charlotte's frontcourt of late, averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30.8 minutes across his last four contests. Miles Bridges (wrist) is also questionable, but Nick Richards (foot) has been removed from the injury report to provide reinforcements if the Hornets are shorthanded Wednesday.