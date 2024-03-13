Williams will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Williams had started in four of the Hornets' last five games, but he'll return to the second unit for Wednesday's tilt. Williams will likely be one of Charlotte's top options off the bench.
