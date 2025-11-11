Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Grant Williams: Remaining out vs. Milwaukee
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Williams has yet to make his season debut as he continues rehabbing from right knee surgery he underwent in December. He can be considered week-to-week until the Hornets provide another update on his recovery.