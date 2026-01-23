Hornets' Grant Williams: Removed from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Williams sat out Thursday's win in Orlando for maintenance purposes, as it was the second half of a back-to-back set for the Hornets. Across his first five appearances in 2025-26, Williams has averaged 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game. Fewer minutes are open to Josh Green and Sion James in the frontcourt Saturday.