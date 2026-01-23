Williams (knee) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Williams sat out Thursday's win in Orlando for maintenance purposes, as it was the second half of a back-to-back set for the Hornets. Across his first five appearances in 2025-26, Williams has averaged 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game. Fewer minutes are open to Josh Green and Sion James in the frontcourt Saturday.