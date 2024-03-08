Williams will start Friday's game against the Wizards.
With Tre Mann (groin) out, the Hornets will go big with Williams, who'll be flanked by Vasilije Micic, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards. In his only other start with the Hornets, Williams posted 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during a loss in Toronto.
More News
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Moves back to bench•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Double-double in Sunday's start•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Starting at center Sunday•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Not on injury report•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Likely to play despite back issue•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Strong showing off bench•