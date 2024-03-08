Watch Now:

Williams will start Friday's game against the Wizards.

With Tre Mann (groin) out, the Hornets will go big with Williams, who'll be flanked by Vasilije Micic, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards. In his only other start with the Hornets, Williams posted 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during a loss in Toronto.

