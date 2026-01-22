Hornets' Grant Williams: Ruled out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is out for Thursday's game against the Magic due to right knee injury management.
The Hornets left Williams off their initial injury report Thursday, which suggested he'd be available, but the team will ultimately hold him out of action. More playing time is now open to Sion James and Josh Green in the Charlotte frontcourt rotation.
