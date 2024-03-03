Williams (back) will start Sunday's game against the Raptors.
With Nick Richards (foot) sidelined, Williams will make his first start with the Hornets. Williams has come off the bench in each of his first nine appearances with Charlotte, but he's scored in double figures eight times, averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Not on injury report•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Likely to play despite back issue•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Strong showing off bench•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Hits for 24 off bench•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Records double-double•
-
Hornets' Grant Williams: Promising start in Charlotte•