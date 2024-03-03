Watch Now:

Williams (back) will start Sunday's game against the Raptors.

With Nick Richards (foot) sidelined, Williams will make his first start with the Hornets. Williams has come off the bench in each of his first nine appearances with Charlotte, but he's scored in double figures eight times, averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.0 minutes per game.

