Williams will start Monday's game against the Celtics, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Williams came off the bench in his last nine appearances but will draw the start in Monday's matchup since Nick Richards (foot) has been ruled out. Over 37 starts this year, Williams has averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game.
