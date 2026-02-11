This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Grant Williams: Starting sans Bridges
Williams will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
With Miles Bridges (suspension) unavailable, Williams will get the starting nod for the first time this season. Through four February appearances, the seventh-year forward has averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 19.3 minutes per tilt.