Hornets' Grant Williams: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will start Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Williams missed Friday's game due to right knee injury management, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Williams will get a third consecutive start due to Miles Bridges (suspension) being out. In his last two starts, he averaged 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest.
