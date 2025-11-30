site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Grant Williams: Still out
RotoWire Staff
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Williams has yet to make his season debut after undergoing right knee surgery in December 2024. He can be considered week-to-week until the Hornets provide an update on his timeline for a return.
