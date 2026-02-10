Williams racked up 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Pistons.

With Miles Bridges facing a suspension, and likely Moussa Diabate as well, Williams could be asked to step into a larger role for the Hornets, much like he did Monday. Williams is certainly on the radar as a short-term streaming option, but his workloads are unlikely to be massive with the team exercising caution with his knee.