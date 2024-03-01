Williams accumulated 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 111-99 loss to the Bucks.

After managing only nine total points in his prior two games combined, Williams bounced back with a productive night. The fifth-year big has seen his numbers pick up since being traded by the Mavericks, and through eight games with the Hornets, he's averaging 13.9 points, 4.9 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.9 assists in 28.1 minutes a contest.