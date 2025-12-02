Williams (knee) was spotted participating in the Hornets' morning shootaround prior to Monday's 116-103 loss to the Nets.

Williams has been sidelined all season while completing his recovery from Dec. 11, 2024 surgery to repair a torn meniscus and ACL in his right knee, but his presence on the court Monday could be a sign that his 2025-26 debut could come in the not-too-distant future. Though he traveled with the Hornets for their three-game road trip, Williams is still likely to remain out Wednesday in New York and Friday in Toronto before potentially getting cleared for more on-court work when the team returns to Charlotte.