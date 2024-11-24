Williams will miss the remainder of the season after he was diagnosed Sunday with a torn ACL, meniscus and associated ligaments in his right knee following an MRI, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to the Bucks, when he planted his right leg on a drive to the basket. The 25-year-old will end the season with averages of 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks across 29.9 minutes per game over 16 appearances. Given the severe nature of his injury, Williams could be hard-pressed to return to full health for the start of the 2025-26 season. With Mark Williams (foot) and Nick Richards (ribs) already sidelined with injuries of their own, the Hornets had been leaving more heavily on Grant Williams as an undersized center of late. Grant Williams' absence should lead to increased minutes for Moussa Diabate, Tidjane Salaun and Taj Gibson in the frontcourt until Mark Williams and Richards are able to return.