Williams provided 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 victory over the Grizzlies.

Williams returned to Charlotte's bench after starting in four of the Hornets' last five games, leading all bench players in scoring while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound mark and ending two point short of the 20-point mark in a winning effort. Williams has tallied 18 or more points in nine games this season, three of which have occurred while coming off the bench. He has posted at least 18 points and six boards in three outings this year.