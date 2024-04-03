Williams (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against Portland.

Williams and Brandon Miller (wrist) have been upgraded from questionable to probable, while Miles Bridges (wrist) has been downgraded to doubtful. Nick Richards (foot) is also out, so Charlotte's frontcourt is expected to be shorthanded, opening up more playing time for Aleksej Pokusevski, Davis Bertans, Leaky Black and JT Thor.