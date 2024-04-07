Williams will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Despite Nick Richards (foot) being cleared to return following a three-game absence, Williams will remain in the starting lineup to combat Chet Holmgren. Over his last seven games (three starts), Williams has averaged 14.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 31.6 minutes per game.