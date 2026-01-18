Hornets' Grant Williams: Won't go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to right knee injury management.
Williams will receive a scheduled rest day after playing in four straight games since returning from a torn meniscus and ACL in his right knee. Tidjane Salaun and PJ Hall could see a few extra minutes in Williams' absence.
