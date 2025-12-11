site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Grant Williams: Won't go vs. Chicago
RotoWire Staff
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Williams continues to rehab from right knee surgery. His next chance to suit up will arrive Sunday in Cleveland, though he doesn't appear close to a return just yet.
