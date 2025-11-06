Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Grant Williams: Won't play Friday
Williams (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Heat.
Williams continues to work his way back from the right knee surgery he underwent in December. The big man's next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Monday. He has yet to make his season debut in 2025-26.