Hornets' Grant Williams: Won't play Sunday
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Williams underwent right knee surgery in December 2024 and has yet to make his season debut. He can be considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Bulls until the Hornets provide another update on his status.