Hornets' Grant Williams: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Williams underwent surgery in December to repair multiple ligament tears in his right knee, and there remains no timetable for his return to game action. The 26-year-old forward's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the 76ers.
