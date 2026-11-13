Allen logged 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to Phoenix.

Few players have benefited more from Charlotte's backcourt injuries than Allen, whose expanded responsibilities have helped him average 15.2 points and 3.5 three-pointers per game. His 46.9 percent shooting from deep has been a major asset, and the additional playmaking opportunities are a welcome bonus. The bigger question is whether he'll maintain this level of involvement once the Hornets return to full strength, as he's likely to move to a bench role when Brandon Miller (groin) and Kon Knueppel (hamstring) are back in the mix.