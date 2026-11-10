Allen finished with 27 points (8-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 124-112 win over Cleveland.

Allen erupted for a game-high 27 points after going scoreless in Friday's 119-80 loss to the Celtics. Monday's outing marked the second straight start for the former Sun, and he's now eclipsed the 20-point threshold in three of his last five games. Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is sidelined for at least another four weeks, so Allen is likely to continue seeing a heavy workload, with Brandon Miller (groin) also out.