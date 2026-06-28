Hornets' Grayson Allen: Traded to Charlotte

The Suns traded Allen, Royce O'Neale and a 2033 first-round pick to the Hornets on Sunday in exchange for Miles Bridges, a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending the past three years in Phoenix, Allen will join a retooling Charlotte squad that has now traded away LaMelo Ball and Bridges this offseason. Allen is coming off arguably the best year of his career, averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.8 minutes per game across 51 outings (27 starts). However, he shot just 40.3 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from deep, a significant dip from the 2024-25 campaign. He figures to play a significant role off the bench for Charlotte and will likely compete for minutes with Sion James and Tre Mann.