Hornets' Hamidou Diallo: Will ultimately land in Charlotte
Diallo was selected by the Nets with the 45th overall pick and will be traded to the Hornets.
Diallo will be one of the picks sent to the Hornets as part of the Dwight Howard trade that was exercised this week. Diallo likely would have been a first-round pick in last year's draft had he declared, but he ultimately decided to play at Kentucky for a season and his stock took a sharp drop. The 19-year-old is still very raw offensively, as he isn't a great shooter, but he boasts impressive physical tools and elite athleticism that give him plenty of upside at his age.
