Hornets' Hannes Steinbach: Big double-double in SL loss

Steinbach totaled 27 points (13-22 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 110-91 Summer League loss to the Bucks.

Steinbach dominated despite the loss, leading all players in points and rebounds. Seven of the big man's 15 rebounds came on the offensive glass. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has shown some flashes through four Summer League appearances and figures to compete with Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabate for minutes at center during the regular season.