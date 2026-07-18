Hornets' Hannes Steinbach: Drops 22 points in SL loss

Steinbach supplied 22 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 92-90 Summer League loss to the Kings.

Steinbach turned in an efficient performance from the field in Charlotte's Summer League finale, leading all players in scoring. The big man also grabbed a game-high-tying 11 rebounds. He finished Summer League action with back-to-back 20-point double-doubles and will now look toward his rookie campaign with the Hornets. The Washington product could see meaningful run early in his career but will have to compete for minutes with Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner.