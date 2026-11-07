Steinbach notched four points (2-5 FG), 11 rebounds, an assist and three blocks across 27 minutes in Friday's 119-80 loss to the Celtics.

Steinbach made a significant impact on the glass and defensively, leading Charlotte with 11 rebounds while recording a game-high three blocks. His offensive involvement remained minimal, but his 27-minute workload provided ample opportunities to accumulate valuable defensive stats. Steinbach's rebounding and rim protection offer intriguing fantasy potential, particularly in category formats, although his limited scoring remains a concern.