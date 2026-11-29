Steinbach totaled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss to Brooklyn.

With Moussa Diabate logging zero minutes due to an illness that left him questionable to play just before tipoff, Steinbach was able to make an impact in his 17 minutes off the bench. The rookie first-round pick secured his first outing with double-digit points across eight appearances this season, helping him notch the first double-double of his young career. Ryan Kalkbrenner got the start with Diabate sidelined, and if the latter has to miss any time going forward, Steinbach will stand to benefit.