Steinbach logged 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 117-98 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Steinbach exploded off the bench for a double-double, leading Charlotte in scoring and rebounding after totaling just 17 points across his previous three preseason appearances. The rookie checked in early for Ryan Kalkbrenner and played a team-high 28 minutes. With Moussa Diabate (elbow) sidelined, the No. 14 overall pick could be working his way up to quality minutes once the season begins.