Hornets' Hannes Steinbach: Selected by Charlotte

Steinbach was selected by the Hornets with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Jeff Goodman of Fieldof68.com reports.

Steinbach played professionally in Germany before heading to Washington for his lone college season. Over 30 appearances for the Huskies, the 20-year-old big man averaged 18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from downtown in 34.6 minutes per contest. Steinbach will now join a team that has the potential to make waves in the Eastern Conference in 2026-27. With that in mind, the 20-year-old may not have an opportunity to start for the Hornets initially, though he could earn meaningful minutes immediately, considering the club doesn't have many reliable options from the bench.