Hicks agreed to a contract with the Hornets on Wednesday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bonnell "[doesn't] know" if any money is guaranteed, but believes the signing is likely just for training camp. If Hicks ends up not making the Hornets' roster, there's still a possibility he'll end up with the team's G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. He's spent the past four seasons at North Carolina and posted 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 23.3 minutes per game last season.

