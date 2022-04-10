Thomas contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in the 124-108 win over Washington on Sunday.

Thomas averaged just 7.3 points on 40.6 percent shooting in his previous 10 games but doubled that total in just 13 minutes of action. Charlotte signed the veteran guard to a 10-day contract last month before signing him for the rest of the season, but it remains unclear if he stays with the team next season.