Thomas contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in the 124-108 win over Washington on Sunday.
Thomas averaged just 7.3 points on 40.6 percent shooting in his previous 10 games but doubled that total in just 13 minutes of action. Charlotte signed the veteran guard to a 10-day contract last month before signing him for the rest of the season, but it remains unclear if he stays with the team next season.
More News
-
Hornets' Isaiah Thomas: Strong effort off bench•
-
Hornets' Isaiah Thomas: Spending rest of year in Charlotte•
-
Hornets' Isaiah Thomas: Perfect from deep Monday•
-
Hornets' Isaiah Thomas: Inks second 10-day deal•
-
Hornets' Isaiah Thomas: Nails four triples off bench•
-
Hornets' Isaiah Thomas: Available Wednesday•