Hornets' Isaiah Wilkins: Gets camp deal with Charlotte

Wilkins signed a training camp contract with the Hornets on Saturday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

The Virginia product was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year last season on the back of 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals across 27.5 minutes per game. He also rebounded the ball well, snagging 6.2 per tilt. However, questions remain about Wilkins' scoring ability after averaging just 6.0 points on 48.5 percent from the field and going 3-of-17 from beyond the arc last season.