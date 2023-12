Smith closed with four points (2-3 FG) and six assists across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 144-113 loss to the Pacers.

Smith recorded a season-high six assists during Wednesday's loss. The veteran point guard has yet to score double-digit points while being Charlotte's primary backup point guard. Smith is averaging 3.6 points, 2.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 16.2 minutes across 20 appearances this season.