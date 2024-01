Smith finished with zero points (0-5 FG), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 134-122 loss to Utah.

Smith moved into the starting lineup Saturday, filling in for LaMelo Ball who was out due to an ongoing ankle issue. Despite failing to score, Smith delivered a season-high 12 assists, rewarding anyone who streamed him in for that purpose. Unless Ball is slated to miss further time, Smith holds no real value outside of periodic situations such as this.