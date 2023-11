Smith has appeared in four games and is averaging 1.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 12.3 minutes since making his season debut Nov. 5.

Tuesday's game was Smith's season high in minutes (19) and his third consecutive game (disregarding a DNP on Nov. 10) in which he played at least 10 minutes. As Terry Rozier (groin), Frank Ntilikina (leg) and James Bouknight (knee) all recover from their respective injuries, Smith should continue to see extended playing time.