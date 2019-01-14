Hornets' J.P. Macura: Dispatched to G League
Macura was assigned to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.
Macura, one of the Hornets' two two-way players, received his first taste of NBA action over the past week and a half while Jeremy Lamb tended to a hamstring injury. The rookie out of Xavier made only one appearance during his stint with the parent club, producing four points, two rebounds and two assists in a 14-minute outing Jan. 2 against Dallas. With Lamb now healthy, Macura wasn't needed for further insurance on the wing.
