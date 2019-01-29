Macura totaled 30 points (13-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and six steals in 41 minutes Saturday against Delaware.

Macura shot an impressive 61.9 percent from the field and contributed across the board in a 111-105 comeback victory. The former Musketeer continues to impress in the G League this season, as he's averaging 15.1 points along with 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals through 22 contests (21 starts).