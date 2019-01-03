Macura tallied four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Hornets' 122-84 loss to the Mavericks.

Called up from the G League's Greensboro Swarm earlier in the day, Macura saw his first NBA action with the Mavericks turning the contest into a runaway victory right from the opening tip. Macura didn't shoot particularly well in garbage time and should be excluded from the rotation in more competitive contests.

